Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 12.64 croreNet profit of Arex Industries rose 766.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.54% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 51.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
