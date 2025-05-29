Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 12.64 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries rose 766.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.54% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 51.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12.6413.4851.1451.0113.929.7916.0117.821.481.167.797.850.350.253.663.690.260.032.632.54

