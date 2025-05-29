Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 12.64 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries rose 766.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.54% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 51.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.6413.48 -6 51.1451.01 0 OPM %13.929.79 -16.0117.82 - PBDT1.481.16 28 7.797.85 -1 PBT0.350.25 40 3.663.69 -1 NP0.260.03 767 2.632.54 4

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

