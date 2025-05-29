Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 18.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.16% to Rs 22.88 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 18.81% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.16% to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.13% to Rs 16.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.79% to Rs 92.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

22.8820.9692.1276.9027.3632.5926.1223.776.866.7625.6818.445.945.9221.9314.804.613.8816.7811.03

