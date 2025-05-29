Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Eco-Energy standalone net profit rises 224.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Real Eco-Energy standalone net profit rises 224.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 3.35 crore

Net profit of Real Eco-Energy rose 224.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 278.95% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 980.65% to Rs 3.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.350 0 3.350.31 981 OPM %24.480 -21.79-22.58 - PBDT0.820.25 228 0.730.20 265 PBT0.820.25 228 0.730.20 265 NP0.810.25 224 0.720.19 279

