Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 6.47 crore

Net profit of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.476.15 5 OPM %22.105.37 -PBDT0.92-0.26 LP PBT0.08-1.04 LP NP0.05-0.89 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 23.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Tsf Investments consolidated net profit declines 2.53% in the December 2025 quarter

PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 97.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 17.73% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story