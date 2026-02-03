PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 97.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.18% to Rs 1845.62 crore

Net profit of PCBL Chemical declined 97.82% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.18% to Rs 1845.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2010.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1845.622010.0011.6315.79124.44210.7130.81124.052.0393.05

