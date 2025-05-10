Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.05% to Rs 6.45 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) declined 41.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.05% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 104.76% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.82% to Rs 38.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.456.1438.4930.353.4113.039.389.880.360.964.023.330.090.592.871.830.070.122.151.05

