Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 28.94 croreNet profit of Loyal Equipments rose 5.25% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 28.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.35% to Rs 10.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 75.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
