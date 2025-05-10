Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 28.94 crore

Net profit of Loyal Equipments rose 5.25% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 28.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.35% to Rs 10.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 75.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales28.9427.50 5 75.3070.82 6 OPM %21.9822.07 -21.7517.75 - PBDT6.145.55 11 15.9411.57 38 PBT5.505.02 10 13.589.51 43 NP4.013.81 5 10.667.09 50

