Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 932.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 103.73% to Rs 296.79 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 932.61% to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.73% to Rs 296.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 131.40% to Rs 57.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.65% to Rs 1059.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 816.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

