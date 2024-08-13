Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 91.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.47% to Rs 10.60 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 91.84% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.47% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.607.6014.5312.891.571.001.260.650.940.49

