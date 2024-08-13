Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 91.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.47% to Rs 10.60 croreNet profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 91.84% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.47% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.607.60 39 OPM %14.5312.89 -PBDT1.571.00 57 PBT1.260.65 94 NP0.940.49 92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News