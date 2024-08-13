Peeti Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales decline 16.52% to Rs 4.60 crore

Net loss of Peeti Securities reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.52% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.605.51 -17 OPM %-1.740.54 -PBDT00.07 -100 PBT-0.020.05 PL NP-0.020.04 PL

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

