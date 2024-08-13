Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Supra Pacific Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales rise 130.51% to Rs 9.52 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 130.51% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.524.13 131 OPM %46.6433.90 -PBDT1.16-0.25 LP PBT0.09-0.80 LP NP0.08-0.43 LP

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

