Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.68 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.693.35-15.2421.79-1.12-0.10-1.68-0.67-1.68-0.67

