Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.68 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.70% to Rs 2.69 croreNet Loss of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.693.35 -20 OPM %-15.2421.79 -PBDT-1.12-0.10 -1020 PBT-1.68-0.67 -151 NP-1.68-0.67 -151
