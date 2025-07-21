Arvind SmartSpaces appoints Priyansh Kapoor as Whole-time Director and CEO

With effect from 09 August 2025

Arvind SmartSpaces announced the appointment of Priyansh Kapoor as the new Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 9 August 2025. This strategic move further fortifies the Board and significantly enhances the company's executive leadership capacity.

Kamal Singal, who has led ASL with distinction, will continue to serve as Managing Director and will act as a mentor to the leadership team, guiding them through current challenges and enabling the next wave of growth and excellence.

