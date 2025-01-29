OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 32.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.84% to Rs 32.81 croreNet profit of OK Play India declined 32.71% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.84% to Rs 32.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales32.8140.93 -20 OPM %20.3620.77 -PBDT3.964.94 -20 PBT0.331.74 -81 NP0.721.07 -33
