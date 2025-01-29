Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit declines 5.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 9907.30 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless declined 5.42% to Rs 654.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 692.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 9907.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9127.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9907.309127.4512.0413.651131.631152.36890.00916.83654.84692.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News