Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit declines 5.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 9907.30 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless declined 5.42% to Rs 654.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 692.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 9907.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9127.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9907.309127.45 9 OPM %12.0413.65 -PBDT1131.631152.36 -2 PBT890.00916.83 -3 NP654.84692.33 -5

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

