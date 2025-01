Tata Motors consolidated net profit declines 22.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.76% to Rs 112833.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Motors declined 22.41% to Rs 5451.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7025.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 112833.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 109799.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.112833.00109799.0011.5614.0413108.0014625.007700.007775.005451.007025.00

