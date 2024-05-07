Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 66.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.64% to Rs 117.37 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 66.56% to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.64% to Rs 117.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.32% to Rs 41.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 341.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

