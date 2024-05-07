Choice International consolidated net profit rises 27.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.33% to Rs 214.55 croreNet profit of Choice International rose 27.10% to Rs 38.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.33% to Rs 214.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 113.42% to Rs 128.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 92.88% to Rs 750.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 389.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
