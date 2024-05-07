Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 24.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 24.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 7.35% to Rs 18.54 crore

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 24.32% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.35% to Rs 18.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.23% to Rs 8.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.53% to Rs 78.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.5420.01 -7 78.4795.15 -18 OPM %14.1325.54 -16.8322.54 - PBDT2.844.82 -41 13.7221.69 -37 PBT2.294.25 -46 11.4319.65 -42 NP2.212.92 -24 8.4414.36 -41

