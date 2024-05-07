Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.00% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Adinath Exim Resources declined 57.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.65% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

