Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.00% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Adinath Exim Resources declined 57.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.65% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.260.25 4 1.031.00 3 OPM %76.9284.00 -71.8468.00 - PBDT0.200.21 -5 0.740.68 9 PBT0.200.21 -5 0.740.68 9 NP0.150.35 -57 0.560.68 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit declines 13.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Market opens on lower side in early trade; breadth strong

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 36.61% in the December 2023 quarter

AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 15.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Cusbuzz launches India's First AI-enabled Customs Duties App to revolutionize the EXIM Industry

Bajaj Healthcare appoints Dayashankar Patel as CFO

Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 24.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.95% in the March 2024 quarter

GHCL Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Marico rises after Q4 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 318 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story