Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 395.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 4.61% to Rs 10.97 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 395.95% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.9711.50 -5 OPM %64.5411.39 -PBDT7.171.13 535 PBT7.141.09 555 NP3.670.74 396

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

