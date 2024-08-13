Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 395.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.61% to Rs 10.97 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 395.95% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.9711.5064.5411.397.171.137.141.093.670.74

