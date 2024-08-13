Emergent Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 1168.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12680.04% to Rs 589.16 croreNet profit of Emergent Industrial Solutions rose 1168.29% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12680.04% to Rs 589.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales589.164.61 12680 OPM %1.87-7.38 -PBDT7.070.56 1163 PBT7.060.54 1207 NP5.200.41 1168
