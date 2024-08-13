Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 17.47% to Rs 29.18 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries rose 4.72% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 29.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.1824.84 17 OPM %32.1831.44 -PBDT10.8410.42 4 PBT10.6410.25 4 NP7.997.63 5

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

