Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.47% to Rs 29.18 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries rose 4.72% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 29.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.1824.8432.1831.4410.8410.4210.6410.257.997.63

