Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 52.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.65% to Rs 18.98 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 52.46% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.65% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.9824.8661.9635.4013.269.0613.199.028.055.28

