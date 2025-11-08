U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 133.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.84% to Rs 24.47 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 133.14% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 45.84% to Rs 24.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.4745.1845.8913.5511.395.8910.915.808.093.47

