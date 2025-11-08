Ram Info standalone net profit rises 257.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 194.53% to Rs 11.84 crore

Net profit of Ram Info rose 257.14% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 194.53% to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.844.0211.1511.941.651.140.800.230.750.21

