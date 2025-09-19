Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asahi India Glass allots 1.18 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Asahi India Glass allots 1.18 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Asahi India Glass has allotted 1,18,37,261 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to 24 eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 844.79 per equity share i.e. at a premium of Rs 843.79 per share, aggregating to Rs 1000 crore.

Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs 24,30,89,931 to Rs 25,49,27,192.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

