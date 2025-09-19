Asahi India Glass allots 1.18 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Asahi India Glass has allotted 1,18,37,261 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to 24 eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 844.79 per equity share i.e. at a premium of Rs 843.79 per share, aggregating to Rs 1000 crore.

Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs 24,30,89,931 to Rs 25,49,27,192.

