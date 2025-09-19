GIFT Nifty hints at positive opening

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 12 points (or 0.05%) in early trade, suggesting that a positive start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 366.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,326.56 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 September 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 10,962.39 crore in the cash market in so far in September 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in August 2025.

Global Markets: Asia Market traded mixed as investors awaited the Bank of Japans rate decision. The central bank is slated to conclude its two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to keep policy rates steady at 0.5%. Japans core inflation rate fell to its lowest since November 2024, coming in at 2.7% for August and marking a third straight month of decline, according to government data. Headline inflation in the country also dropped to 2.7%, coming down from 3.1% in July and marking a fresh low since November 2024. Overnight in the U.S., the major averages closed higher after the Federal Reserve signaled it was embarking on an easing rate path, reinvigorating investors and raising hopes for a ratcheting up of economic growth.

The S&P 500 ended higher 0.48% at 6,631.96, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.94% to settle at 22,470.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 124 points, or 0.27%, to close at 46,142.42. Domestic Market: Domestic equity benchmarks ended higher on Thursday, rising for a third consecutive session after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.25% to support its labour market. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 320.25 points or 0.39% to 83,013.96. Investor sentiment was further aided by recent goods and services tax reforms and progress in trade negotiations between India and the U.S. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 320.25 points or 0.39% to 83,013.96. The Nifty 50 index added 93.35 points or 0.37% to 25,423.60. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex added 1.50% while the Nifty gained 1.41%.