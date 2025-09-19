Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Senores Pharma, Ramky Infra, Thomas Cook, Sai Life Sciences

Stock Alert: Senores Pharma, Ramky Infra, Thomas Cook, Sai Life Sciences

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank, Angel One and HFCL shares are banned from F&O trading on 19 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Senores Pharmaceuticals announced that it has further made an investment of $1,999,968 (120,480 equity shares at $16.60 each on a rights basis) in its arm, Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc., via a rights issue.

Ramky Infrastructure announced that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has executed a concessionaire agreement with the company's arm, Mallannasagar Water Supply. The total value of the project is Rs 2,085 crore.

Sterling Holiday Resorts, a subsidiary of Thomas Cook, has launched the 'Sterling Hibis Vellore' resort.

Sai Life Sciences announced that it has successfully opened a dedicated facility for veterinary API production in Bidar, India. With this expansion, the company aims to provide efficient and scalable manufacturing solutions to leading global animal health companies.

Electronics Mart India announced that the company has commenced operations of a new multi-brand store under the brand name Bajaj Electronics in Andhra Pradesh.

PNC Infratech announced that it has received a provisional completion certificate for the project Four Laning of LH 5308 from Mathura Bypass.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that it has received an order worth Rs 87 crore from Ultratech Cement for BCFC wagons along with a brake van.

John Cockerill India announced that it has received a contract from Tata Steel for the Push-Pull Pickling Line and Acid Regeneration Plant.

Century Plyboards (India) announced that it has re-appointed Sajjan Bhajanka as chairman and managing director for five more years, effective 1 April 2026.

Metropolis Healthcare has acquired Ambika Pathology under a business transfer agreement. Post-transfer, the operations of Ambika Pathology are now being carried out under the company.

Indian Hotels Company clarified that the report regarding the sale of New Yorks Pierre Hotel is misleading and speculative. The company does not own The Pierre in New York.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

