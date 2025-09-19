Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTTS secures multi-year membership to MIT Media Lab

LTTS secures multi-year membership to MIT Media Lab

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
To explore next-gen technologies in Mobility, Sustainability and Tech

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced a multi-year membership agreement with the MIT Media Lab, one of the world's most prestigious research institutions. As a consortium Lab Member, LTTS intends to explore next-generation advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), underscoring its commitment to driving transformational innovation in Mobility, Sustainability and Tech.

As part of the agreement, LTTS will engage in active discussions and information exchange with the Media Lab's unique cross-disciplinary ecosystem that brings together researchers, innovators and industry leaders.

The collaboration not only emphasizes practical AI innovation but also accelerates technology-driven advancements by linking LTTS' expertise in AI and engineering with the Media Lab's unique research approach. Together, they intend to explore sustainable engineering solutions that redefine industries, from creating smarter mobility systems to rethinking infrastructure for a greener future.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

