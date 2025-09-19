Hind Rectifiers strengthens its presence in Europe

With acquisition of France-based BeLink SolutionsHind Rectifiers announced has acquired BeLink Solutions, a France-based Robotics, EMS and Electronics R&D company with 38 years of experience in the electronics industry. This acquisition provides Hind Rectifiers with a strategic manufacturing hub in Europe, strengthening its global presence.
Commenting on the acquisitions, Suramya Nevatia, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of Hind Rectifiers Limited, said:
The acquisition of BeLink Solutions marks a decisive step for Hirect. It gives us not only a strong base in Europe but also the ability to combine advanced production capabilities with deep R&D in robotics.
With BeLink's sophisticated infrastructure and Hirect's expertise in Power Electronics we can deliver at scale while also pushing the boundaries of future ready innovation. This dual strength operations excellence and technology leadership is what will drive our growth in mobility, energy, and industrial markets worldwide.
This is more than an acquisition; it is the cornerstone of our global strategy to build, innovate, and lead in advanced electronics.
