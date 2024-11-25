Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 83.60 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 83.60 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 284.90 crore

Net profit of Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt reported to Rs 83.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 284.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 271.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales284.90271.40 5 OPM %51.5644.77 -PBDT148.9038.50 287 PBT87.10-14.80 LP NP83.60-11.60 LP

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

