Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 144.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 144.80% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 102.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.102.4086.8911.205.7311.474.8311.314.628.473.46

