Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit declines 73.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 33.40 crore

Net profit of Add-Shop E-Retail declined 73.86% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.4031.202.255.190.451.320.291.190.230.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News