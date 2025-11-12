ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 17.63% to Rs 819.82 crore

Net Loss of ESAF Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 115.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 190.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 17.63% to Rs 819.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 995.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.819.82995.2818.9316.24-155.42-196.66-155.42-196.66-115.81-190.07

