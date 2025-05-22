Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.83% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Agro Industries declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.83% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.62% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.190.240.770.97-10.534.17-9.09-6.190.030.060.120.130.030.060.120.130.020.050.090.12

