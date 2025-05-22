Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 12.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 12.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 22.36% to Rs 101.11 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 12.79% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 101.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.61% to Rs 49.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 374.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales101.1182.63 22 374.00311.72 20 OPM %18.7619.67 -18.0322.03 - PBDT19.8218.33 8 72.4375.02 -3 PBT18.0516.79 8 65.4869.06 -5 NP14.1112.51 13 49.0651.43 -5

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

