Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 12.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.36% to Rs 101.11 croreNet profit of Sirca Paints India rose 12.79% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 101.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.61% to Rs 49.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 374.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
