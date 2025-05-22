Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 15.58% to Rs 19.44 crore

Net loss of Graviss Hospitality reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.58% to Rs 19.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 211.96% to Rs 9.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 61.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.4416.82 16 61.1554.14 13 OPM %10.9610.40 -11.4612.36 - PBDT1.912.01 -5 8.267.63 8 PBT0.281.03 -73 2.143.78 -43 NP-0.231.01 PL 9.393.01 212

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

