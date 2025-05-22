Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 572.15% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 572.15% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.310.79 572 OPM %10.36-15.19 -PBDT0.81-0.36 LP PBT0.72-0.43 LP NP0.55-0.44 LP

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

