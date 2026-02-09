Shipping Corp climbs after Q3 PAT surges 436% YoY to Rs 405 cr

Shipping Corporation of India jumped 12.31% to Rs 249 after the company reported a 436.24% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 404.97 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 75.52 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 22.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,611.67 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 426.93 crore in Q3 FY26, up 409.89%, compared to Rs 83.73 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses declined 1.88% year on year to Rs 1,253.28 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of service rendered stood at Rs 728.80 crore (down 3.99% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 154.15 crore (down 5.43% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 48.39 crore (down 24.3% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from liners stood at Rs 205.81 crore (down 26.78% YoY), revenue from bulk carriers stood at Rs 237.51 crore (up 61.73% YoY), revenue from tankers stood at Rs 1,096.91 crore (up 34.25% YoY), and revenue from technical & offshore stood at Rs 79.36 crore (up 24.56% YoY) during the quarter. Meanwhile, the companys board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share (35%) for FY26 and fixed 17 February 2026 as the record date. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration. Shipping Corporation of India is engaged in the business of transporting goods and passengers.