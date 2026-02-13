Associate Sponsors

Ashima reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.74 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales decline 64.06% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net Loss of Ashima reported to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 64.06% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.782.17 -64 OPM %-253.85-179.26 -PBDT2.54-4.69 LP PBT2.47-4.89 LP NP-2.74-11.55 76

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

