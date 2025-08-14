Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.59% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 93.75% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 94.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.020.37-50.0083.780.030.360.030.360.020.32

