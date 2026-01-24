Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.81% to Rs 3.54 crore

Net profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 650.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.81% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.544.475.372.680.260.070.1900.150.02

