Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.81% to Rs 3.54 croreNet profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 650.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.81% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.544.47 -21 OPM %5.372.68 -PBDT0.260.07 271 PBT0.190 0 NP0.150.02 650
