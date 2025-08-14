Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 0.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.86% to Rs 39.84 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 0.22% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.86% to Rs 39.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.8449.7116.8910.687.627.526.186.134.644.65

