Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 32.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 100.71 crore

Net profit of Him Teknoforge rose 32.26% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 100.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.100.71104.739.719.226.435.883.793.322.872.17

