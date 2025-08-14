Stocks in Focus: BPCL, Vishal Mega Mart, United Spirits, ABFRL

PG Electroplast, PNB Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Titagarh Rail Systems are banned from F&O trading on 14 August 2025.
Upcoming Results:
Ashok Leyland , Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Vodafone Idea, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Alkyl Amines Chemicals$, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Borosil, Valor Estate, Ethos, Globe Civil Projects, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, will declare their result later today.
Stocks to Watch:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)s consolidated net profit surged 140.7% to Rs 6,839.02 crore despite 0.5% decline in net sales (excluding excise duty) to Rs 1,12,551 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
United Spirits reported a 14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 417 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 485 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) increased 9.4% YoY to Rs 3,021 crore in Q1 June 2025.
Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 7.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.70 crore on 3.8% increase in net sales to Rs 1,159.68 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit surged 64.4% to Rs 91.76 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 55.80 crore posted in same quarter last year. Net sales jumped 17% YoY to Rs 2,260.86 crore in Q1 FY26.
Vishal Mega Mart reported a 37.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.07 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 150.15 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 21% YoY to Rs 3,140 crore in Q1 FY26.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)s consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 16.87 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 229.58 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Net sales rose 9.2% YoY to Rs 1,719.48 crore in Q1 FY26.
