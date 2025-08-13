Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ethos announces dilution of its stake in Ethos Lifestyle

Ethos announces dilution of its stake in Ethos Lifestyle

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Ethos announced that there has been a change in the shareholding of Ethos Lifestyle (formerly RF Brands), a subsidiary of the Company.

Consequent to fund raising of Rs 179.50 crore by way of preferential issue by Ethos Lifestyle, the Company's shareholding has been diluted from 95.00% to 75.05%. Ethos Lifestyle continues to be a subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

