Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling & Wilson emerges L1 bidder for solar PV project in Gujarat

Sterling & Wilson emerges L1 bidder for solar PV project in Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy said that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L1) from PSU Developer for solar PV project in Gujarat.

The company received the turn-key EPC package to develop 245 MW (AC) grid connected Solar PV Project in Gujarat, India.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said, We are excited to continue to build our gross order inflows (including L1) which has exceeded Rs 2,000 crore this year. This further strengthens our position in the domestic market, which reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in renewable industry. The overall renewable market including domestic market continues to remain very buoyant, and ordering activity is beginning to gather pace which is likely to benefit EPC players going forward.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 663% to Rs 31.97 crore on 92.5% jump in net sales to Rs 1,761.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter declined 1.37% to settle at Rs 273.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brigade Hotel Ventures signs agreement with Marriott to open six hotel in India

Ethos announces dilution of its stake in Ethos Lifestyle

Maithan Alloys defers closure of its Byrnihat Unit

ServiceNow Ventures Holdings to invest Rs 437 cr in Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures

V-Guard Industries improves its CRISIL ESG rating to 63

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story