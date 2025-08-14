Sterling & Wilson emerges L1 bidder for solar PV project in Gujarat

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy said that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L1) from PSU Developer for solar PV project in Gujarat.

The company received the turn-key EPC package to develop 245 MW (AC) grid connected Solar PV Project in Gujarat, India.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said, We are excited to continue to build our gross order inflows (including L1) which has exceeded Rs 2,000 crore this year. This further strengthens our position in the domestic market, which reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in renewable industry. The overall renewable market including domestic market continues to remain very buoyant, and ordering activity is beginning to gather pace which is likely to benefit EPC players going forward.