Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 186.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills rose 186.54% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.71% to Rs 43.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.43.1330.8715.9111.445.653.784.211.982.981.04

