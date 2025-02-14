Elpro International standalone net profit rises 119.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.01% to Rs 27.78 crore

Net profit of Elpro International rose 119.74% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.01% to Rs 27.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.27.7828.3531.9740.8816.427.7513.416.4110.244.66

